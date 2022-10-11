Zerk Marshlin Bears is facing attempted murder charges after pointing a handgun at a woman and child. (Credit: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Weld County man who was arrested after calling 911 and claiming he had killed a woman and a child is now facing attempted murder charges.

At 3:25 p.m. on Saturday, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 4100 block of Woodlake Lane in Wellington after a man called 911 claiming he had just killed a woman and a child. However, when deputies arrived, the woman and child were outside the home.

The woman told deputies that the man inside the home had been pointing a gun at her while he was on the phone with 911. He then allegedly aimed the weapon at the 3-year-old child. LCSO said neither victim was injured.

On Saturday, 46-year-old Zerk Marshlin Bears of Nunn was booked into the Larimer County Jail.

On Tuesday, the LCSO filed additional allegations against Bears including attempted murder. Bears has been arrested for the following charges:

Two counts of felony menacing/intimidation against a family with a weapon

Two counts of domestic violence

Attempted murder in the first degree – deliberation with intent with a gun

Attempted murder in the first degree with extreme indifference

Bears is being held on a $150,000 bond.