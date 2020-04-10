Man who caused Denver apartment building explosion sentenced to 195 years in prison

DENVER (KDVR) — Todd Perkins, the man found guilty of blowing up a Denver apartment building in 2018, was sentenced Friday to 195 years in the Department of Corrections.

Nine people were injured in the August 2018 blast at a building on North Santa Fe Drive in the Baker neighborhood.

Perkins, a handyman, was found guilty of multiple first-degree counts in January, including attempted murder, attempted assault, arson and burglary. Perkins was found not guilty of stalking.

Perkins had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On Friday, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann issued the following statement about the sentencing:

“This lengthy sentence is wholly appropriate given that Todd Norman Perkins was calculating and callous in his intent to inflict the maximum harm on his victims. He is a danger to the broader Denver community and we are all better off with him behind bars. I reiterate my praise for the dozens of first responders, the Denver Fire Department, the Denver Police Department and my amazing staff of victim advocates, investigators and prosecutors for their hard work on this case.”