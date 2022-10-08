BROOMFIELD (KDVR) – Broomfield police have been on scene of a FirsTier Bank in Broomfield through the early morning where a man broke in overnight and thereafter refused to leave, police reported about 6 a.m. Saturday. Police arrested him within two three hours of the incident.

“The suspect has been located and arrested. All lockOUTs have been lifted,” Broomfield police reported over Twitter. “ Thank you for your patience during this incident.”

Earlier, Broomfield stated over Twitter, “SWAT is on scene and assisting with negotiations. Surrounding businesses were initially placed on lockOUT or secure.”

UCHealth and Comfort Suite were among those secured at that time. However, the situation eased by 8 a.m. and neighboring businesses were no longer on alert.

The male subject inside the bank at 8771 Destination Dr. was not threatening violence, officers said.

“No violence here,” one police officer on scene said.

FOX31 Reporter Carly Moore is on scene and will have more later this morning.