Car of suspect waving gun at Thornton bar (photo from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — According to Thornton police, a man waved a gun at patrons as he intervened in an altercation at Castaways Lounge on May 14.

The suspect left the bar at 451 W. 84th Ave. in an early 2000s white Toyota Corolla-type sedan with dark tinted windows, police said.

If you have any information regarding the driver of the vehicle or the incident, call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867.