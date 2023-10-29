DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol is searching for a man suspected in several carjackings, including an unmarked patrol vehicle, on Sunday morning.

The incident began around 8:30 a.m. near Interstate 25 and Highway 119 in Weld County. CSP was assisting an officer with a stolen vehicle.

According to CSP, the suspect involved in the stolen vehicle incident stole an unmarked patrol vehicle.

That vehicle was disabled near Colorado Highway 286 and U.S. Highway 66.

However, CSP said the suspect then carjacked an occupied vehicle and went west into Longmont.

After that, the suspect allegedly carjacked another car, a silver Dodge truck with the Colorado license plate AKWF25. It was described as a business-owned truck with green rectangular stickers on the tailgate and doors.

Colorado State Patrol were searching for this vehicle, CO license plate AKWF25, that a suspect allegedly carjacked in Weld County (Credit: Colorado State Patrol)

The suspect is a white male believed to be armed with a handgun. He is wearing maroon shorts and a baseball cap. CSP said the man had face tattoos.

As of 11:36 a.m., he was not in custody and was still believed to be in the Dodge truck. If you see the truck or the suspect, you are asked to call 911.