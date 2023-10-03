DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are looking for a man who is wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a 26-year-old.

The Denver Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 33-year-old Jesus Angel Arvizo.

Arvizo is wanted in the murder of James Montoya. Montoya was originally reported missing on April 2 when he was last seen leaving the Hangar 101 Bar near West Jewell Avenue and South Wadsworth Boulevard in Lakewood.

That night, police said he was seen on surveillance video leaving with another man. James’ parents, Eddie and Corinna Montoya, said James did not know the man prior to meeting him at the bar.

At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Denver police said one person has already been arrested in relation to Montoya’s death. Amber Jean Dominguez, 30, is charged with accessory to first-degree murder after the fact.

Anyone with information on Arvizo’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.