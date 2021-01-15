Man wanted in deadly shooting near Palmer Lake

Jose Alfredo Romero, also known as Jose Romero-Romero, is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting near Palmer Lake Thursday afternoon.

PALMER LAKE, Colo. — Deputies are searching for a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting near Palmer Lake Thursday afternoon.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was killed in the shooting, which happened around 4:30 p.m. in a neighborhood along Highway 105 between Monument and Palmer Lake. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The suspect, Jose Alfredo Romero, is still at large. Romero, 35, is also known as Jose Romero-Romero. Photos of Romero and the type of car he drives are available above.

Romero is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office at 719-520-6666.