JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A man who allegedly knocked a hole in his neighbor’s wall, stuck a gun through the hole and started a fire at a townhome, turned himself in late Friday evening to the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office.

The fire was started at approximately 3:24 a.m. on Friday morning at the Table Mountain Townhomes Complex located at 17250 W. Colfax Ave.

According to the Golden Police Department, James Gambrell, Jr. turned himself in around 11 p.m. on Friday night, turning over an AR-15 as well as a handgun in the process. He is now being interviewed by both the Golden Police Department and the JCSO.

At this point, there have not been any updates regarding charges for Gambrell, but we will bring you that information once it has been made public.