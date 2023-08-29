RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who had fled from Boulder was arrested in Asheboro, North Carolina over the weekend.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said that the Boulder Police Department contacted them about a wanted fugitive, Nehemias Lopez, who was wanted for a charge of felony sexual assault – physically helpless.

Police in Boulder had been looking for Lopez “for several months” and believed he may have been with family in Asheboro. Boulder Police said the incident occurred in March of 2017 but began investigating in May 2023 when it was first reported to police.

Boulder Police said Lopex was not from Boulder, but was visiting when the incident occurred.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office located Lopez on Aug. 25 while he was allegedly traveling from Asheboro toward Raleigh.

He was charged as a fugitive from justice and given a $250,000 secured bond. He is awaiting an extradition hearing.