Man wanted for kidnapping ex-girlfriend, beating, strangling her

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Police are searching for a man accused of kidnapping, beating and strangling his ex-girlfriend.

Jamar Anthony Harris Sr., 36, is wanted on counts of kidnapping, strangulation and assault in the May 9 incident, according the the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He’s also wanted on a count of phone obstruction.

The crime reportedly happened at an apartment complex parking lot in the 16000 block of West 10th Avenue.

The woman who reported the crimes said Harris “lured her to his truck on false pretenses,” assaulted her in the parking lot and forced her into the truck, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

“While driving, he beat and strangled her, causing multiple injuries that were later confirmed during a medical exam,” the release stated.

Authorities believe Harris lives in the south Denver area and drives a blue 1995 Chevrolet Silverado truck with a missing tailgate, gray primer hood and shattered back window. It was last seen with fake Utah license plate No. 208044A.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information on Harris’ whereabouts to contact the tip line at (303) 271-5612 or Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867).