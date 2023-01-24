DENVER (KDVR) — Police need help to identify a suspect who is wanted for kidnapping and felony menacing.

According to the Denver Police Department, they are looking for a man who is wanted for kidnapping and felony menacing that occurred outside the Sentral Union Station Apartments located in the 1700 block of Chestnut Place in the Union Station neighborhood.

The incident happened back on Jan. 1, at 2:55 a.m. DPD said the suspect forced himself into a rideshare driver’s vehicle and threatened the driver with a gun.

The suspect allegedly forced the victim to drop him off at the King Soopers in Lakewood, located in the 1500 block of South Kipling Way, at 3:51 a.m. Police are not sure what happened in the hour between when the suspect got into the car and when he was dropped off.

Police are looking to identify this man who is wanted for felony menacing and kidnapping outside the Sentral Union Station Apartments. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

The suspect is described as:

White male

22 to 29 years old

Approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall

Weighs 160 lbs.

Has black hair

If you recognize the suspect or have information on this incident, contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.