DENVER (KDVR) — Deputies in Summit County are working to locate a man who is wanted for indecent exposure in Silverthorne.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office received three reports of a man committing lewd acts near the shoreline of Giberson Bay and the Heaton Bay Campground. The areas are in the town of Silverthorne near Dillon Reservoir.

These incidents were reported between Aug. 21-23. Deputies said the incidents happened between 11 and 11:30 a.m.

The man police are working to contact is described as:

Slender white man

In his early 20s

5 feet, 9 inches to 6 feet tall

Ear to shoulder length dirty blond hair

The man was described as possibly wearing:

Blue shorts

T-shirt, possibly white with graphics

White baseball cap

Deputies did not know if the man was in a vehicle, on a bicycle or on foot.

Anyone who knows this person or who has seen this person is asked to call the Summit County 911 Center at 970-668-8600.