DENVER (KDVR) — Deputies are searching for a man who allegedly stole a woman’s purse while she was visiting a cemetery and made fraudulent purchases with her cards.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the theft took place on Saturday, Dec. 16 at the Crown Hill Cemetery located in the 12000 block of West 44th Avenue in Wheat Ridge.

Deputies said a woman was visiting a grave when her vehicle was broken into, and her purse was stolen.

The suspect allegedly used her stolen credit cards at a King Soopers and Walmart near 58th Avenue and Independence Street in Arvada. However, several of the purchases were unsuccessful.

Deputies said the suspect was able to complete two purchases for a total of $700. Both purchases were made shortly after noon on Dec. 16.

Police are searching for this man who allegedly stole a woman's purse from a cemetery and used her credit cards. (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 303-271-5612. Tipsters can remain anonymous.