DENVER (KDVR) — Police are searching for a man accused of aggravated assault and an attempted sexual assault last month.

The incident occurred on Oct. 17 at approximately 8:39 p.m. under the Interstate 225 bridge on the Cherry Creek Trail, police said. The area is part of Cherry Creek State Park.

The alleged assailant is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s who is 5 feet, 4 inches to 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He has a stocky build, a short black beard and speaks Spanish.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.