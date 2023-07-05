DENVER (KDVR) — The FBI continues to look for a fugitive who fled a Colorado courtroom after a conviction in 1999. Wednesday marks 26 years since the crime he was convicted of, and FBI Denver shared his wanted poster again, asking for tips.

Francisco Molina-Neave was born in Mexico and is 49 or 50 years old, according to the FBI.

In July 5, 1997, Molina-Neave allegedly assaulted his girlfriend after a party in the Denver metro area. Witnesses of that assault were also allegedly shot at by Molina-Neave and another suspect after police were called.

Molina-Neave was found guilty of first-degree assault, attempted first-degree assault, prohibited use of a weapon and third-degree assault in January 1999.

While the verdict was being read, however, he fled the courtroom. A warrant was then issued for his arrest.

Then, in May 2006, Molina-Neave was arrested in San Antonio, Texas, for the Denver warrant. However, he refused extradition and was allowed to post bond while his extradition appeal was pending.

Molina-Neave failed to appear in court and was arrested again in May 2007. His bond was set for $1 million. He posted the bond and fled again after his extradition appeal was denied.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Molina-Neave in March 2008.

Molina-Neave has ties to Colorado, Texas, California and Mexico.