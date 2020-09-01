Man wanted after firing shots in Aurora apartment parking lot

AURORA, COLO. (KDVR) – Aurora Police are looking for a man they say fired shots from a pickup truck in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 15400 East Evans Avenue earlier this month.

The suspect is a black man, approximately 30 to 40 years old, with a scruffy beard. He was wearing a black and red hoodie. The truck is believed to be a newer model black Dodge Ram with an extended or crew cab and no front license plate.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at 720-913-7867. A reward for up to $2,000 is being offered.

