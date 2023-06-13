DENVER (KDVR) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is searching for a man who committed an armed robbery Monday afternoon, offering up to $50,000 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest and conviction.

At approximately 2:26 p.m. the U.S. Post Office at 1550 Dayton Street in Aurora was robbed by an armed man, according to a press release from the United States Postal Inspection Service.

USPIS said the man displayed a black handgun during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged Black male and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with light-colored jeans, a hat, a surgical mask and was carrying a blue bag. (U.S. Postal Inspection Service)

The suspect stole U.S. Postal Service assets, according to the release, and then fled on foot northbound on Dayton Street.

He is described as a middle-aged Black male and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with light-colored jeans, a hat, a surgical mask and was carrying a blue bag.

There is a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

If you have any information about this incident, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service asks that you call them at 1-877-876-2455 and reference the case number 4006340.