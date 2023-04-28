DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man accused of injuring a visitor at his home with “booby traps” that were outside his front door has a warrant for his arrest after failing to appear for a court date.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s office said a door-to-door house paint salesman told deputies that he was injured at the front door of a home on Ashburn Court.

Deputies said the victim described hearing a loud boom and a wire caught around his leg when he went up to the front door. The victim said he also suffered from pain in his ear and his vision was affected.

DCSO said they found a second “booby trap” when they executed a search warrant at the house on March 15, describing the second device to have a pepper spray-like “chemical agent” aimed toward the face of anyone who tripped it.

Two Colorado residents were arrested after an alleged “booby trap” they set up at their home injured a person. (Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

After a short standoff, DCSO said they arrested Bryan Hill, 61, and Tracy Remington, 53, on several charges including second-degree assault, felony menacing and prohibited use of a weapon.

According to court documents, investigators said Hill installed the devices, and Remington knowingly agreed.

Hill failed to appear in court on April 18, and now there is an active warrant for his arrest. His bond is set at $50,000.

The district attorney’s office said they did not file any charges against Remington, and her case was listed as “closed- no file” on April 14. The filing of charges hearing was vacated on April 18.

However, her case is open again. The DA’s office said, “Although we did a ‘no file’ in this matter, our office has since been presented further information that ‘re-opened’ the case and there’s additional investigation being conducted.” There are no charges filed against Remington at this time.