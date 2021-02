JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of stealing nearly $1,000 worth of items from a bike shop.

The alleged theft happened on Feb. 4 in the 8100 block of West Bowles Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said the male suspect was using a walker and left the area in a black Volvo station wagon with no plates.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

If you know who this suspect is or have any information on this case please call the tip line at 303-271-5612.