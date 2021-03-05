Man under investigation in death of murder trial witness arrested

DENVER (KDVR) — A 29-year-old man is in custody for investigation of first-degree murder of Roxann Martinez, who was killed on Feb. 25.

Authorities say Emmanuel Chandler turned himself in on Thursday. According to police, the homicide appears to be the result of a domestic violence incident.

Martinez was found shot to death at the intersection of East Kenyon Drive and South Wabash Street in the Hampden South neighborhood the night of Feb. 25.

Martinez was supposed to testify for the prosecution in the trial of Donthe Lucas, who is charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Kelsie Schelling, in 2013 while she was eight weeks pregnant.

Chandler was not allowed bond in a court appearance on Friday morning. His next court date was not reported.