Man tries to abduct 9-year-old girl in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a man tried to abduct a 9-year-old girl Tuesday night.
The sheriff’s office said the attempted abduction happened at Harriman Lake Park at West Quincy Avenue and South Kipling Street at 7:20 p.m.
An unknown male grabbed the girl by her shoulder and she screamed. The suspect then ran west.
The sheriff’s office says he was wearing a black bandana, black hoodie, dark pants with a hole in the knee and sunglasses.
His age, height and race are unknown.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 303-271-0211. If you live in the area, police say to check home video footage for possible images of the suspect.