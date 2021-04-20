Man tries to abduct 9-year-old girl in Jefferson County

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a man tried to abduct a 9-year-old girl Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office said the attempted abduction happened at Harriman Lake Park at West Quincy Avenue and South Kipling Street at 7:20 p.m.

An unknown male grabbed the girl by her shoulder and she screamed. The suspect then ran west.

The sheriff’s office says he was wearing a black bandana, black hoodie, dark pants with a hole in the knee and sunglasses.

His age, height and race are unknown.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 303-271-0211. If you live in the area, police say to check home video footage for possible images of the suspect.

