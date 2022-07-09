AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Officers responded to an early morning shooting that caused serious injuries to one man.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers responded to a call about a man shot near East Colfax Avenue and Boston Street around 1 a.m.

East Colfax Avenue and Boston Street is an intersection near the Carriage Motor Inn as well as a few auto parts and tire shops.

Officers said an adult male was shot and had to be transported to a local hospital. The man’s injuries are serious but are not life-threatening at this time.

Police did not provide suspect information at this time, but are urging anyone who might have information about this crime to contact the Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.