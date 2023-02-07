CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — A man suspected of stealing three catalytic converters from trucks in October 2022 has been arrested, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremiah Jansen, 47, was arrested on an unrelated charge of motor vehicle theft in Douglas County on January 3.

The stolen parts, taken from three Toyota Tacoma trucks, were tracked to a scrap yard in Denver. A video of the recovery was posted by ACSO in early November 2022.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jansen on Nov. 30 for theft, identity theft and criminal mischief, all felonies.

As of Tuesday, Jansen was held in the Douglas County Detention Facility in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

Arapahoe County said that stolen catalytic converters are rarely tracked down as they are not easily traceable, and that arrests are also rarely made.

“The investigator assigned to this case did an excellent job not only tracking down the stolen catalytic converters, which is extremely tough to do, but also remaining diligent in identifying and tracking down the suspect,” ACSO Sgt. Matt Davis said.