Man suspected of firing shots Monday in Jeffco charged with felony menacing

by: Keely Sugden

Credit: JCSD

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) —The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots fired at a housing complex and a man walking behind the garages with a long gun on Monday about 10 a.m.

The suspect, 33-year old William Massey, faces three counts of felony menacing.

Massey was taken into custody on Monday at the scene, in the 7400 block of West Warren Circle in Denver.

Shell casings were found during the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office. The investigation is ongoing.

No injuries have been reported.

