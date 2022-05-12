BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police believe a man was behind a string of crimes in Greeley, Broomfield and Boulder before police opened fire on him Thursday morning and took him into custody.

Boulder Police identified the man as Trenton Joshua Dunham, 25.

They said he’s suspected of several incidents that began late Wednesday night in Greeley, including breaking into a vehicle, stealing a firearm and a car and shooting into a car and a house, Boulder Police said in a news release. He’s also suspected of an armed carjacking and felony menacing near US 36 and Highway 121 in Broomfield around 6 a.m.

Just after the incidents in Broomfield, around 6:06 a.m., police in Boulder got a report about a driver on the Pearl Street pedestrian mall crashing into property near 15th and Pearl streets.

Police dispatched to the area, but they did not find the vehicle until just before 7 a.m. They tried to disable the vehicle with stop sticks, but the driver kept going on the vehicle’s rims, police said.

The driver continued down Table Mesa Drive toward the US 36 ramp and onto the sidewalk, forcing people to run away from an RTD bus stop there, according to police.

“During this time, the suspect also pointed a gun at law enforcement officers and officers fired their weapons at him,” police said. Dunham did not suffer any serious injuries.

“Boulder Police officers then used vehicle maneuvers to stop the suspect’s vehicle and took the suspect into custody. Incredibly, there were no injuries to officers or community members during any … incident in the city.”

For all of the incidents, Dunham faces the following charges:

Two felony counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft

One felony count of illegally discharging a firearm

One misdemeanor count of first-degree criminal trespass

One misdemeanor count of theft

One felony count of aggravated robbery

Three felony counts of menacing

One felony count of criminal second-degree assault with a deadly weapon

Two felony counts of assault in the first degree

Two felony counts of criminal attempt first-degree murder

One felony count of vehicular eluding

One felony count of possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Anyone who witnessed any part of these incidents or has any information about any of these crimes is asked to call Det. S. Cantu at 303-441-4328 reference case 22-4441. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website.