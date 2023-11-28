DENVER (KDVR) — A 43-year-old man died Sunday after having an “apparent medical event” while in police custody, according to the Denver Police Department.

Denver Police reported that there is evidence the medical event and subsequent death could be related to narcotics; however, naloxone administered by officers shortly after the man lost consciousness had “no apparent effect.”

Denver Police provided a narrative of officers’ interactions with the suspect, which started before 9 a.m. and ended at approximately 2:12 p.m.

The man was arrested at about 8:47 a.m. in the 3700 block of North Quebec Street on a restraining order violation. Police said the order was related to a prior felony menacing incident by the man at the same location.

A caller told police the suspect had removed an ankle monitor he was required to wear, and police later located the monitor in the alley at the location. Police searched for the suspect and found him at about 9:32 a.m. in a unit in the building.

He was arrested with minimal force, police said, describing an arm control hold. At about 10:46 a.m., the officer transporting the suspect to the Downtown Detention Center noticed the suspect having a medical issue in the back seat of the patrol vehicle.

Denver Police reported that the officer stopped the vehicle near 29th and Champa streets and immediately requested paramedics to the scene. Three officers who were present during the arrest also responded to assist, removing the man from the patrol vehicle and speaking with him to try and discern what he was experiencing.

The man was standing and conscious, according to police, but minimally responsive. Soon after he became unconscious and eventually stopped breathing. Officers performed CPR and administered naloxone, which is used to reverse opioid-related overdoses, but the drug had no apparent effect.

In all, three of the four officers at the scene of the suspect’s medical event rendered medical aid.

Denver Health paramedics responded to the scene and transported the suspect to Denver Health. He was pronounced dead at 2:12 p.m.

The department initiated the critical investigation protocol, calling for investigators from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Colorado State Patrol and the Office of the Independent Monitor to review the incident. The Denver District Attorney’s Office is also involved with the investigation.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the manner of death and will release the identity of the man who died.

This is the second such death to occur during November with the Denver Police Department. On Nov. 15, a 36-year-old man died after having an apparent medical event following an arrest.