One man was shot on Ironton Street in Aurora. (KDVR)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — One man is dead after being shot in Aurora.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers were called to South Ironton Street between Tennessee Avenue and Kentucky Avenue at 12:43 p.m. Saturday for a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man sitting inside a vehicle with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. The victim was then transported to a local hospital.

APD confirmed the man died at the hospital.

Officers are now investigating what lead up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the man once he is identified.

Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to contact APD, or use the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tipline at 720-913-STOP to remain anonymous. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.