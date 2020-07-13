Man sues Colorado Springs, several officers after being Tazed in hospital ICU

C.J. Andersen was arrested and Tazed by officers in Colorado Springs. (Credit: Provided to attorney David Lane by Colorado Springs Police Department)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) – A local man is suing the City of Colorado Springs, Teller county and several law enforcement officers after he was Tazed in the pediatric intensive care unit at Memorial Hospital.

According to the civil complaint, C.J. Andersen was in the hospital with his fiancee and 19-month-old daughter after the young girl was hit by her mother’s car while the mother was backing out of the driveway on April 17, 2019.

The toddler was taken to a UC Health Pikes Peak before being flown to Memorial Hospital.

It was at Memorial Hospital where, according to the civil complaint, detective Anthony Matarazzo from the Teller County Sheriff’s Office and officers Vito Delcore, Todd Eckert and Carlos Sandoval from the Colorado Springs Police Department began asking Andersen for his fiancee’s phone.

The officers were claiming that the phone contained evidence of child abuse. Andersen, according to the complaint, refused to hand over the phone because he believed the officers did not have probable cause to search it.

As the situation escalated, Andersen’s attorney David Lane says Delcore went behind him and moments later Delcore and Eckert began grabbing Andersen’s wrists.

This is when, according to the complaint, Delcore shot Andersen in the back with his Taser. When Andersen fell to the ground, his father told officers “this is not right” and Delcore then threatened him with the Taser.

The civil complaint says that while Andersen was on the ground with three officers on top of him, Delcore fire his Taser again, hitting Andersen in the leg.

Officers then seized the cell phones of Andersen and his fiancee and, according to the complaint, arrested Andersen on charges of obstruction of justice and resisting arrest.

Those charges were dropped in the fall of 2019.