DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Loveland are investigating a deadly train collision that killed a 29-year-old man.

According to the Loveland Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of West 37th Street on Sunday at around 9 p.m. Officers received reports that a man had been hit by a train.

When officers arrived in the neighborhood, they found a 29-year-old man. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

At this time, Loveland Police do not know why the man was on the tracks.

BNSF Railway also responded to the crash and will conduct its own investigation.

Police are actively working to learn more. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call Detective Gladu at 970-667-2151.