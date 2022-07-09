COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Officers in Commerce City successfully tracked down a carjacked vehicle with a young child inside.

According to the Commerce City Police Department, at 11:20 a.m officers responded to the 8900 block of East 104th Avenue after reports that a man stole a car with a child inside.

Police said that the owner of the car quickly ran into a store and left the car running. The car was unlocked with a 10-year-old and a 1-year-old inside.

While the owner of the car was inside the store, the male suspect exited the store and entered the car. The 10-year-old was able to get out of the car prior to the carjacking.

According to police, the car was finally located in the area of 7th Avenue and Strong Street in Brighton. A team of law enforcement from Commerce City Police, Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Brighton Police were able to stop the car in the 100 block of North 8th Avenue.

The suspect was taken into custody and the child was recovered unharmed, according to police.

The Commerce City Chief of Police tweeted out a reminder to the public to never leave their children in a running and unattended car, even if it is in the heat for a short period of time.