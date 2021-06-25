Man steals kid’s scooter in Fort Lupton

FORT LUPTON, Colo. (KDVR) – Surveillance video catches a man stealing a scooter from the front lawn of a home in the 200 block of South Fulton Avenue in Fort Lupton.

Fort Lupton scooter theft

The suspect (pictured above) is described as a white man with light brown hair, about 5 feet 5 inches tall. He was wearing tan shorts, long white socks, a blue button-down shirt and black shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Lupton Police at 303-857-4011 or go into the office at 130 South McKinley Avenue.