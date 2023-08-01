DENVER (KDVR) — A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car that had a woman sleeping inside.

According to the Northglenn Police Department, officers received a report of a kidnapping at around 6 p.m. Monday in the area of Interstate 25 and East 120th Avenue, north of Webster Lake.

According to the person who called 911, he had been driving for a food delivery service in the area and had a woman passenger asleep inside the car while he made deliveries.

The driver told police that when they got out of the car to deliver food in the neighborhood, a man got into the car and drove away with the woman still inside.

Police said they were able to quickly locate the woman thanks to her assistance and the ability to track the location of her phone.

The suspect allegedly ran from cops, and after a brief pursuit, he was taken into custody.

Police said the woman was not harmed during the incident.