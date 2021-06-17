Man stabbed to death on West Colfax in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said a man was stabbed to death Thursday afternoon on West Colfax Avenue.

Officers were called to the intersection of West Colfax and Ingalls Street around 2:55 p.m. for reports of a man lying on the sidewalk with a stab wound, according to a Lakewood Police Department press release. Officers arrived and found the man unresponsive. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said they soon found the suspect, a man, and took him into custody.

The department did not immediately release any further identifying information about the victim or the suspect.

