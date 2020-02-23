Man stabbed to death on South Xavier Street in Denver, suspect in custody

DENVER (KDVR) — Police said a man is accused of stabbing and killing another man Saturday night in Denver.

Dominic Valdez, 36, was arrested on Sunday morning on investigation of second-degree murder, according to the Denver Police Department.

The coroner will release the identity of the man killed.

Police said the two were involved in a disturbance in the 2100 block of South Xavier Street when Valdez stabbed the victim with a knife. The victim was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Valdez is being held without bond.