DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department launched a homicide investigation Friday morning after a man was found dead with stab wounds.

DPD said the incident happened around 3 a.m. in the 2400 block of Niagara.

Investigators are working to gather more information about what led to the stabbing.

No arrests have been made.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.