WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was stabbed to death after breaking into a home early Monday morning.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said around 4 a.m. a man forcibly entered a home in the 10400 block of Ammons Street and had an altercation with a female resident. During the encounter, the female stabbed the man to death, according to another female who lives in the house.

Deputies said the female residents knew the man. The incident remains under investigation.