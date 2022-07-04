ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed and robbed a man while he was getting gas on Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office said it happened at 2385 W. 84th Ave. before 8:50 a.m.

A man was pumping gas when a suspect stabbed him in the back and took money from him, police said. The suspect then ran north toward a trailer park northwest of the gas station.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a dark complexion, wearing black pants and a black hoodie. Police said if you are traveling near the area, please use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.