Man stabbed in Montbello apartment after dispute, Denver police say

DENVER (KDVR) — A man was seriously injured in a stabbing in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood late Friday night.

According to the Denver Police Department, the stabbing was reported at 11:50 p.m. in the 4500 block of North Tulsa Court.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

DPD said the stabbing occurred following a dispute inside an apartment.

Police do not have a suspect in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.