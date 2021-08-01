Police say man stabbed and killed in Westminster knew attacker

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said a man who was stabbed and killed on Sunday knew the person who did it.

When officers arrived to the call of an injured person at 6980 Stuart St. just before 1 a.m., they found a 31-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Detectives said information from their preliminary investigation shows the victim knew his attacker.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Westminster dispatch at 303-658-4360.