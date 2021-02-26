Man spends hours yelling for help after vehicle plunges over cliff on Red Mountain Pass

OURAY COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Ouray County Sheriff’s Office says a man was hospitalized after the vehicle he was driving, plunged off of Red Mountain Pass Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office said a Colorado Department of Transportation driver, Dack Klein, came across a debris field and heard the man crying out for help.

The CDOT driver spotted the man’s vehicle in a river hundreds of feet below the road. The sheriff’s office said the passenger spent hours yelling for help before being spotted.

A technical rescue took place with the help of the Ouray Volunteer Fire Department, Ouray Mountain Rescue Team, Ouray Police Department, CDOT, and Ouray County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was taken to Fellin Park and then transported via Care Flight to Montrose hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. His condition has not been released.

Photos courtesy of Ouray County Sheriff’s Office and Ruth Stewart)

