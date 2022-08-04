COLORADO SPRINGS — A 28-year-old homeless man smoked marijuana with a 7-year-old Fountain boy and did meth in front of him, an arrest affidavit shows.

Twenty-eight-year-old Kristopher Lockit is facing charges of kidnapping, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and reckless endangerment in the disappearence of 7-year-old Ashton Laymon of Fountain.

Ashton was reported missing on Sunday morning, though he was actually last seen by his mother around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the affidavit, Ashton had asked his mother if he could spend the night at someone’s house but would not tell her whose house. His mother told him, no, but she did not check to see if Ashton returned home before she went to bed. She noticed he was missing Sunday morning when she woke up.

The affidavit reveals that Lockit met Ashton a week prior to Ashton’s disappearance, across the street from a 7-11 on Santa Fe Avenue. He would see Ashton from time to time and eventually talk to him outside a thrift store called Connie’s Cupboard. Lockit would refer to Ashton as his “little homie,” and eventually asked him if he wanted to go on a hike, to which Ashton agreed.

Lockit called another man, Kristopher Davidson, for a ride, and both Lockit and Ashton got in the car. It was in the car that Lockit and Davidson began smoking marijuana, eventually sharing it with Ashton.

The three drove to Ashton’s home so he could ask his mother for permission to stay with friends, and when she said no, Ashton walked back to the car and told them he did in fact have permission, and once again left with them.

Lockit then contacted his drug dealer to purchase methamphetamine, and after purchasing the drugs, Lockit, Ashton, and Davidson went to Davidson’s home in Falcon, where Lockit smoked the meth in front of Ashton.

Ashton and the two men left that residence in the early hours of July 31 and went to a different location, where they stayed in a shed that was set up as a chicken coop. Ashton tried to leave the chicken coop several times, but Lockit told him he was not allowed to leave. At one point, Lockit put a lock on the door and said he gave Ashton the key, but still insisted Ashton was not allowed to leave.

On Sunday, officers found Ashton and the two men in the shed, and took Lockit and Davidson into custody. Against the advice of the Fountain Police Department, the Department of Human Services placed Ashton back in the home with his mother.

Lockit’s first court appearance is set for Aug. 10, and he’s currently being held at the El Paso County Jail on a $3,000 bond. Davidson is not currently facing any charges.

The boy’s mother, 34-year-old LaAmber Miller faces a charge of child abuse.