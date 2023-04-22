WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — A man sleeping in a tent off I-25 was struck and seriously injured early Saturday morning after a suspect vehicle went off the roadway while trying to avoid another vehicle.

The man driving the suspect vehicle, Giang Tran, 23, was arrested on vehicular assault charges.

Westminster Police responded to the crash, which happened on southbound I-25 near 136th Avenue, at 3:16 a.m.

The driver stayed on the scene after the crash.

Weather conditions and alcohol were considered to be factors in the crash, police said.

The identity of the man who was struck was not released pending family notification.