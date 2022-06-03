LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Lakewood Police Department says a man was shot several times in an alley behind 7-Eleven Friday morning.

It happened around 7:01 a.m. near Sheridan Boulevard and West Colfax Avenue.

Police said an orange truck was driving behind the store when the driver got into an argument with a man. The driver then reportedly shot the man several times.

The victim was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Police said they are searching for the orange truck but did not provide any specific identifying information for the truck.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.