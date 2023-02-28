BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are still searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting that left an adult man with life-threatening injuries near the University of Colorado Boulder campus.

According to the Boulder Police Department, officers were investigating a shooting that occurred at 13th Street and Canyon Boulevard at around 10:20 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived on scene, they located a man who was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers immediately began searching for the suspect.

CU Boulder sent out an emergency alert to students and faculty as the suspect was reportedly spotted near campus. The suspect was seen near CU family housing at 17th and Athens. Those in the area were asked to lock their doors and close their windows.

At around 11:20 p.m. CU sent out another alert that there was a large police presence near Folsom Street and Newton Court by the Boulder Creek path. Officers asked those living in the CU family housing near there to remain inside.

CU gave the all-clear at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday to those living in the family housing. However, BPD said the suspect still has not been located after an extensive search.

The suspect is described as:

White man

In his 20s

Wearing heavy winter jacket

Has longer brown hair

CU Boulder Police said there will be more officers in the area around the CU family housing through the night.

Anyone with information on this shooting or who sees any suspicious activities is asked to contact CUPD at 303-492-6666, BPD at 303-441-3333 or 911.