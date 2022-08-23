DENVER (KDVR) — The father of a man shot in a popular Denver neighborhood said the shooting was random.

“My son got shot through the ankle,” Kim Turner told FOX31. Authorities say the shooting took place in the 500 block of North Washington Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Turner said his son had just left a popular coffee shop at Sixth Avenue and Washington where he was working remotely. He was headed to his car.

“It came through the car door, lower part,” Turner said. “Went through the speaker and went into his ankle. They found the bullet in his shoe.”

Turner’s son is expected to be OK.

The Denver Police Department, who spent hours investigating, say a man has been arrested in the shooting. Turner is just thankful his son will recover.