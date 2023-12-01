DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is now investigating a shooting that happened Thursday as a homicide.

DPD said officers were investigating a shooting in the 800 block of Gaylord Street Thursday evening.

Police said one victim was found and, at the time, the extent of the victim’s injuries was unknown. Police were working to develop suspect information Thursday evening.

Just before 1 p.m. Friday, DPD provided an update and said the victim, a man, had died of his injuries. With that announcement, police said the incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police are still working to develop suspect information.

Now, police are asking anyone with information to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.