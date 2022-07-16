LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was shot multiple times and died in Littleton overnight Saturday.

Littleton police officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2700 block of West Riverwalk Circle around 3:20 a.m. and found a man who had gunshot wounds to the chest.

Officers performed life-saving measures until South Metro Fire Rescue arrived but the man died at the scene.

The Little Police Department is looking for a white sedan and a white Honda CRV.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, please call LPD at (303) 794-1551.