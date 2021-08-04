Man shot, killed, in Denver’s Villa Park neighborhood

DENVER (KDVR) — A memorial began to form Wednesday evening in the Villa Park neighborhood after a man was shot and killed there earlier that morning.

Residents say they heard multiple gunshots at about 10 a.m. near the corner of Yates Street and West Ninth Avenue.

A family member of the victim returned to the intersection. She said the deceased was her “oldest nephew.”

A Denver Police Department detective was spotted going door-to-door in an effort to gather more information.

One resident said he has surveillance video of the suspect vehicle. Denver Police have not confirmed the video is of the suspect vehicle. No suspect information has been released.

Sabrina said she has lived in this West Denver neighborhood for 8 years. “I send out my condolences,” she says. “I hear shootings, all the time. I’m sick of it.”