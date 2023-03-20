COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was shot and killed in Commerce City on Sunday night, and the suspect is still on the run.

According to the Commerce City Police Department, officers responded to the 5400 block of East 67th Avenue on reports of a shooting. The area is a few blocks west of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.

When CCPD officers arrived, they located a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on scene.

CCPD said the suspect in the shooting has not been arrested and that investigators are still working to determine the circumstances around what caused the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Commerce City Police Department’s tip line at 303-289-3626.