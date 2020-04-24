Man shot, killed by officer in Baca County

BACA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man died after being shot by an officer in Baca County Wednesday evening, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Baca County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home near County Road 20 and County Road PP on a report of an armed suspect allegedly making threats.

According to the CBI, a member of the sheriff’s office was negotiating with the suspect, 31-year-old Christopher Lawson, into the evening.

“Just after 8:30 p.m., Lawson was shot after allegedly pointing a firearm at responding officers. He was later pronounced deceased after receiving immediate medical attention at the scene,” the CBI said in a written statement.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

The officer who fired his or her weapon works for the sheriff’s office. The name of the officer has not been released.

Other agencies that responded to the scene include the Colorado State Patrol, the Springfield Police Department, the Prowers County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Division of Wildlife. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was en route to the incident when the shooting occurred.

The CBI is investigating the shooting along with the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.